Pet of the week

Name: Leila
Gender, age, breed: Female, 2-year-old, Border Collie Mix
Leila’s story: Leila is very shy and needs someone who will be patient as she adjusts to her new home. She is as playful as it comes, so bring on the frisbees and tennis balls! She’s great with kids and loves to play with other dogs. She really wants a home that she can call her own.
You can meet Leila and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.