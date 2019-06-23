Name: Spaz
Gender, age, breed: Female, 2-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Spaz’s story: Spaz is a beautiful black kitty in need of a home. Don’t let her name discourage you--Spaz is as graceful as they come. She’s shiny and black and loves to be petted. Spaz’s adoption fee is $70 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most shots.
You can meet Spaz and many other beautiful cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society.