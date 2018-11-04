Pet of the week

Name: Ray
Gender, age, breed: male, 6-month-old, Australian Kelpie mix.
Ray’s story: This energetic little guy is lovable and cute. Australian Kelpie’s are not for everybody. They are an exceptionally intelligent breed that needs a lot of exercise and mental stimulation. Ray is a bit shy and will do best with an experienced owner willing to invest some time and attention into him. He has the potential to be a fabulous dog that can learn almost anything. Do your homework about Kelpie’s and then come meet this adorable pup and see if he’s the dog for you. Ray’s adoption fee is $175 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots.
You can meet Ray at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219. You can find other adoptable pets at the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. All of these organizations have photos of their adoptable animals on Facebook and Petfinder.