Name: Toby
Gender, age, breed: Male, 1-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Toby's story: The Snake River Animal Shelter is having a special on cats during the month of September. You can choose any adult cat for only $10 and this includes spay/neuter, microchip, worming and most shots. You’ll never find a better deal. The shelter is full of lovable, adoptable cats like Toby. He is a handsome, young fellow who is full of frolic and fun and lots of purrs to boot.
You can meet Toby and many other adoptable cats at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. If you are prepared to commit providing a forever home to a feline friend, then now is the time to take advantage of this special promotion.
Always consider adopting when in search of a new furry family member, and you will make a homeless pet happy and even save a life. For more information about Toby, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.