I am grateful to the Post Register for the invitation to participate in this interesting and important exercise. Every organization — and individual for that matter — should periodically pause and reflect.
This subject is perfect for a national laboratory. I say that because our progress is measured by what we accomplish for our fellow citizens. Our successes are your successes. We work to resolve the nation’s energy and security challenges on behalf of the American people.
I do not have the space to do this topic justice, but here is a partial list of INL accomplishments since 2010:
— Developing space nuclear power systems that continue to power NASA missions to Mars, Pluto and beyond.
— Becoming a world leader in critical infrastructure protection, including cybersecurity.
— Hosting the National Reactor Innovation Center, where our scientists and engineers work with industry to develop and deploy the advanced reactors we need to power our economy and protect our environment.
— Collaborating with utilities and industry to extend the working lives of America’s high-performing nuclear reactor fleet, which produces nearly 20% of our nation’s electricity and 55% of our zero-carbon-emitting electricity.
— Spearheading electric vehicle battery research to expand how far EVs can travel between charges.
— Supporting NuScale as it works to develop and deploy a small modular nuclear reactor for the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.
— Important research and development for the U.S. Nuclear Navy.
— Leading research into integrated systems, where process heat from nuclear reactors power industrial processes, transportation and more.
— Developing fuels needed to power current and next-generation nuclear reactors at our Advanced Test Reactor, Materials and Fuels Complex, and Transient Reactor Test Facility, and through advanced modeling and simulation.
INL has expanded its business volume over the last decade, which has increased the lab’s impact on the local and state economies.
In 2010 INL employed 4,388 people. That number dipped to 3,510 in 2013 but has grown steadily ever since. Today, we employ more than 5,200 people, making INL contractor Battelle Energy Alliance Idaho’s seventh-largest private employer.
Since 2010 INL has seen an infrastructure explosion, new facilities on our 890-square-mile site and the transformation of our Idaho Falls campus on MK Simpson Boulevard.
Finally, I want to highlight progress in areas that can’t necessarily be quantified by numbers on a spreadsheet: advancement of a culture that prioritizes employee safety and environmental protection; growing recognition that a diverse workforce and management team produces best results; development of a welcoming atmosphere where everyone — regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, disability or country of origin — is free to be their authentic selves and empowered to do great work.
All this is progress. And I am confident that the work being conducted today at INL will result in a better tomorrow.
Whoever is lab director in 2030 will have great stories to tell. I attribute that to many things, including community support.
I cannot overemphasize how important it is to decision-makers in Idaho and Washington, D.C., that eastern Idaho’s communities support INL’s work.
You have always been there for us. Because of that, we have made incredible progress in our quest to provide the American people with the clean, secure, and resilient energy we need to power a prosperous future.