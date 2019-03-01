The Idaho Falls City Council officially began the next step of renovations at Idaho Falls Regional Airport after voting to open the design and bidding process for phase 2.
A major part of the planned renovations is the expansion of the central waiting area, expanding the upper level passenger area and adding more stairs and escalators. The project will also create a new exit lane that will address one of the airport's biggest security concerns by making sure arriving passengers leave the airport outside the screening point.
Other planned improvements include replacing the two passenger boarding bridges, installing two additional boarding bridges and renovating lighting inside the airport.
"It's all kinds of things that will improve the experience and flow of the airport," councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman said.
The cost of the design for the improvements was estimated at $1,098,843. More than 93 percent of that funding is covered through the FAA's Airport Improvement Program, leaving the city with a cost of less than $70,000 for the design.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport plans to finish accepting bids and close the planning phase by November and start construction in the spring of 2020.