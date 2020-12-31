The pandemic has another casualty in eastern Idaho. The coronavirus has clipped the wings of the Pheasants Forever Upper Snake River Chapter with the canceling of the group’s annual fundraising banquet planned for this month.
The Pheasants Forever banquet was scheduled for Jan. 30 and would have been the club’s 30th.
“It’s creating some hardships for us because we want to keep the projects that we’ve put in place to enhance pheasant habitat in southeast Idaho and keep them going,” said Ernie Unger of the local club. “Not being able to have our fundraiser, that’s going to be more challenging.”
Unger said the club currently has 17 projects and habitats it is improving in eastern Idaho. The group also holds youth pheasant hunts and supports hunter education programs. Past donations and funds from the banquet have allowed the group to complete projects at Mud Lake and Deer Parks wildlife management areas and to buy seeding equipment to plant and prepare habitat areas.
“We know our projects are working as we continue to see excellent pheasant recruitment in the project areas,” Unger said.
In lieu of the banquet, Pheasants Forever is asking for donations. All contributions go directly toward local projects. The group hopes to secure some contributions from local businesses.
“We have normally taken on an additional three to six projects each year to increase our pheasant friendly habitat in southeast Idaho,” Unger said. “We believe by focusing on habitat that we will be able to maintain and enhance wild pheasant populations. That should make this a sustainable population for all to enjoy for years in the future.”
To learn more about the local Pheasants Forever chapter or to contribute, go to Pheasants Forever Upper Snake River Chapter on Facebook.