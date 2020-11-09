Last Monday, the Post Register published a recording in which Lori Vallow talks about a former desire to murder her third husband Joseph Ryan. Now, the Phoenix Police Department has said they are looking into the original investigation of Ryan's death.
“The Phoenix Police Department has been made aware of the information and is reviewing the 2018 death investigation of Joseph Ryan,” Mercedes Fortune, Public Information Sergeant at the Phoenix Police Department, told the Post Register.
The audio recording was from 2018. It was recorded at a religious gathering through a group called Preparing a People. The recording was given to Ryan’s sister Annie Cushing. Cushing shared the recording with the Post Register.
In the recording, Vallow tells the group that she wanted to murder Ryan after he gained visitation rights with their daughter Tylee Ryan.
“I was going to murder him. I was going to kill him. Like the scriptures say. Like Nephi killed. Just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children. I just thought I couldn’t take it anymore. And I would go through the scriptures and find all the things. Like: ‘If he comes against you once, if he comes against you twice, if he comes against you three times then you can kill him.’ It says it in the scriptures in the Book of Mormon. I was like there it is. There’s my answer. ... So I went and met with my bishop, and I was like, ‘I’m either going to turn my life to the temple or I’m going to commit murder,” Vallow said.
Vallow goes on to say the bishop gave her the temple recommend, and she became more devout after that point. A temple recommend is an identification card that allows members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to enter a temple.
Cushing said there were things she found suspicious regarding the death of her brother. Ryan died on April 3, 2018, at age 58. His sister reported that he never got a full autopsy. The medical examiner only examined Ryan's remains externally. Ryan's body was not found and examined until one week after his estimated time of death. His death was ruled due to a heart attack.
Cushing is not sure what happened, but would like her brother's death to be investigated.
"There are things that make me suspicious, that make me think she played a hand. That's just her M.O.," Cushing said.
Vallow is currently under further investigations for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019 and the October 2019 death of Tammy Daybell. Tammy is the first wife of Vallow's current husband, Chad Daybell. Chad is also being investigated in connection with Tammy's death.
Vallow and Chad now sit in jail on felony charges relating to the alleged cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s minor children. The remains of J.J. and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in Salem in June. The couple faces charges for conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Daybell is facing two additional felony charges for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each count carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.