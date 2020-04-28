A biweekly online presentation sponsored by the Teton Regional Land Trust will feature a photographer and conservationist who was the keynote speaker from last year’s Crane Festival held in Teton Valley.
Michael Forsberg’s presentation “On Ancient Wings — The Sandhill Cranes of North America” will start at 4 p.m. Friday (May 1). The trust’s Teton Talks — Lessons from the Land is held every other week online.
Forsberg’s images have been featured in Audubon, National Geographic, Nature Conservancy, and Outdoor Photographer magazines.
“In 2017, his image of sandhill cranes on the Platte River was selected to illustrate the postal service's forever stamp celebrating Nebraska’s 150 years of statehood,” the land trust said in a news release. “He is a senior fellow with the International League of Conservation Photographers and is represented by National Geographic Creative. He lives in Lincoln, Nebraska with his family, a cat and three unruly dogs."
To attend the presentation, sign up before 5 p.m. Thursday at tetonlandtrust.org/event/teton-talks-lessons-from-the-land-2/.
Attendees will receive an email with instructions for joining the online event.