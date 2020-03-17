Two local residents will soon be opening a pizza-by-the-slice restaurant downtown at the end of April.
Doug Kinney is a flight nurse. Tom Wilkins is a pilot. The two have worked together at Air Idaho Rescue for years to transport medical patients by air. These flights often take place in the late evening or early morning.
“When we’re done, I’m like, ‘Gosh, my crew is hungry.’ We need somewhere in between the hospital and the airport where we can grab some quick food. Well, you look on your phone, and it’s like, ‘Oh, Pie Hole is open,’” Kinney said.
The first Pie Hole was started by two brothers in Boise. Today, Pie Hole has five locations in Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver and Missoula. The restaurants are known for staying open into the wee hours of the morning.
“So I’ve been to all five Pie Holes just by virtue of being there late at night. For the last two years, I’ve been walking into a Pie Hole at midnight going, ‘There’s a line out the door. Holy cow, this is awesome.’ I always thought if I do a side gig or something different, this is what I want to do,” Kinney said.
Those late-night pizza slices inspired Kinney and Wilkins to open the sixth location in Idaho Falls. It will be downtown at 321 Park Ave. in the former Royal Shoe Shop.
Pie Hole serve eight different kinds of pizzas. Four of them are there every day: cheese, pepperoni, roasted red pepper and basil, and the best-selling potato bacon. The other four change on a daily basis and are left up to the creative whims of the Pie Hole employees. One is always a vegan pizza. Recent Boise creations include ‘pulled pork, feta, sweet roasted jalapeno and pineapple on barbecue’ and ‘spinach, strawberries, walnut, feta and honey on pesto.’ Those pizza creations often come with interesting names.
“Your Meat Lovers Pizza, which a lot of your guys like, we renamed the Pretty, Pretty Princess. So we’ve got some big burly guy walking in and going, ‘I want two slices of the Pretty, Pretty Princess.’ You just kind of have fun with it,” Kinney said.
Pie Hole is primarily a pizza-by-the-slice place.
“If you want to order a whole pizza, we’ll make you a whole pizza. But it’s made for grab and go.”
Those looking to hang out, however, will be able to take a seat at a table. The restaurant will hold approximately 20 seats in the 1,100-square-foot space. Diners who do so will be treated to a unique atmosphere. Kinney plans to have local high school students illustrate the walls and hang a rotating selection of local artists’ work.
“They’re kind of an anti-establishment, in-your-face, theme … you go into a Pie Hole and there’s going to be some color, there’s going to be some graffiti on the wall, there’s going to be some artwork, and there’s going to be some trendy music playing,” Kinney said.
Pie Hole will open at 9 a.m. with both breakfast and regular pizzas and close around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. for those looking to grab a late bite.
More information can be found on its Facebook page.