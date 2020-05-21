The clock is ticking on the Idaho Falls Pier 1 Imports store now that the company has become the latest retail chain giant to fall. The East 17th Street store will open Friday for the first time since the shutdown order. It will remain open for approximately 16 weeks before closing for good, said an Idaho Falls store employee. During these weeks it will begin an “orderly wind-down” of its operations.
Pier 1 announced on Tuesday that it would be permanently closing all 540 remaining stores and going out of business. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company known for its home décor was unable to find a buyer after filing for bankruptcy in February. At the start of 2020, Pier 1 had approximately 1,000 locations. The company then closed 450 after the initial bankruptcy announcement.
CEO Robert Riesbeck attributes the lack of buyers to challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down,” Riesbeck said.
Started in 1962, Pier 1 Imports originally catered to "post-World War II baby boomers looking for beanbag chairs, love beads and incense," according to the company website. It expanded over the decades to become one of the most prominent home-décor stores in the country. With the motto “from hippie to hip,” the store now encompasses a wider array of styles.