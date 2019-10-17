Planet Doom, the haunted house that gives its profits entirely to Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE program, reopened its doors this fall after completing an 80 percent remodel of the attraction.
Housed in a former grocery store, Planet Doom, formerly Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror, is Idaho’s largest indoor haunted house. Approximately 25,000 square feet of the 32,000-square-foot facility was remodeled. The renovations include this year’s haunted hotel theme and a new zombie smash game. Accomplishing this remodel meant employees and volunteers worked close to year-round.
“We took a week off. It’s been full speed ahead since mid-November of last year,” said Brent Wilson, Planet Doom’s general manager.
The DARE program is in the process of purchasing the 680 1st St. building that houses the attraction. Wilson expects the deal to close next week.
“We won’t ever have to worry about getting kicked out again,” Wilson said.
Planet Doom attendance has been up this year. It opened for two days in July as part of their Summer Scream Fest. It beat its attendance record on the first day and then beat the first day’s record on the second day. The haunted house has come close to similar turnouts in recent weekends, even reaching capacity this past Saturday.
Planet Doom’s management staff is made up of six members, in addition to volunteers. These volunteers include 160 scare actors and 20 dancers. The volunteers are mostly local high school and middle school students.
“For them, it’s a big social thing,” said Wilson, “And parents love it because they know they can track their kids.”
Though this is the 20th year in which DARE has had a haunted house, it is only the second year for Planet Doom. Planet Doom is the creation of Wilson, who has been building haunted houses in his garage since he was a child growing up in Florida. His last Florida “garage haunt” drew in more than 1,100 visitors.
“The police shut us down,” Wilson said with a laugh.
Wilson, who calls the attraction “a labor of love,” puts his own time and money toward it.
“It’s rare that I don’t put 40 hours a week into the haunted house,” Wilson said. “At the end of every year, I end up losing tens of thousands of dollars, and that’s OK.”
By day Wilson is a brokerage services specialist at Thornton Oliver Keller who keeps a Blind Dead series mug on his desk in front of him.
While Wilson builds some of the attraction’s animatronic robots himself, much of the haunted house, however, is professional grade. Many projection effects, animatronics and theatrical sets were purchased from companies in California that also build for Hollywood movies and large theme parks.
Planet Doom funds 80-90 percent of the local DARE program, according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office public information officer who also serves on the DARE board. This specific chapter of DARE serves Bonneville School District 93, Swan Valley School District 92, White Pine and Taylor Crossing charter schools. Planet Doom funds go toward workbooks, materials, lesson plans, incentives and graduation supplies.
Planet Doom costs $12 per ticket and $15 per fast pass ticket. Located at 680 1st St, Planet Doom is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday this week and next and Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. For information, go to planetdoomhaunt.com.