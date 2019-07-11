Planet Doom, a haunted house in Idaho Falls, will open Friday for "Summer Screamfest," an event its managers are touting as "Halloween in July."
Planet Doom's haunted house and other attractions will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Planet Doom, located at 680 1st St. in the building that formerly housed Dr. Slaughter's House of Terror, opened last year ahead of the Halloween season.
The recently renovated, 32,000-square-foot attraction is operated by Brent and Brian Wilson, commercial real estate agents at Thornton Oliver Keller.
“We’ve spent the past eight months re-building the prior haunted attraction,” said Brent Wilson in a news release. “We have worked very hard to create the best attraction possible, and we can’t wait to share the results with the community.”
As its predecessor did, Planet Doom funds Idaho Falls-Bonneville County D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, which serves Bonneville County School District 93 and the Swan Valley School District, as well as the White Pine and Taylor Crossing charter schools.
"Summer Screamfest" includes a 45-minute walk-through attraction with more than 100 scare actors, a queue line entertainment dance team and a zombie-brain-toss game.
Tickets are $12, and can be purchased online, at planetdoomhaunt.com, or at the door.