A federal rule that would have provided an extra level of consumer protection against payday lending practices has been proposed to be rescinded on the basis that it would reduce access to short-term loans for consumers.
Idaho cities in the past have attempted to protect citizens from payday loans that often trap consumers with drastically high interest rates. Idahoans paid almost $31 million in overdraft bank fees for payday loans and more than $65 million in fees for title loans in 2017, said Ellen Harnick, head of the Center for Responsible Lending’s western office in Oakland.
“That’s $96 million being sucked out of the wallets of families in Idaho,” she said. “It’s coming out of the monthly budget of people who are reaching out for these loans, almost invariably, the people who can’t afford it.”
The rule would have forced payday and title loan lenders to take an extra step in determining the probability that a customer could repay the loan in full. Industry titans say the repeal of the rule by no way means their businesses are going to go unregulated, and it would be “nonsensical” to lend to individuals who could not pay them back.
“We are regulated as stringently as any bank out there,” Moneytree CEO Dennis Bassford told the Idaho Press.
Industry associations say setting strict rules for licensed payday lenders will only limit consumers’ options for short-term loans.
PAYDAY LENDING IN IDAHO
Some states have implemented rate caps and other loan restrictions to reduce exploitative loan practices.
Idaho has some of the highest payday and title loan interest rates in the country, with an average interest rate of 652 percent, according to Center for Responsible Lending 2019 data.
This potential debt trap for consumers hasn’t gone unnoticed by Idaho lawmakers. In 2014, the Legislature passed a bill amending Idaho’s Payday Loan Act to include new protections for borrowers.
The Caldwell City Council set out to reduce the number of payday lenders within the city two years ago by approving an ordinance to exclude payday and title lenders from commercial property without council approval. Pre-existing lenders went untouched, but the change limited the number of lending businesses lining Caldwell streets.
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said the measure was put in place to help protect and educate Caldwell citizens on the potential negative effects of taking out a payday or title loan.
“It seemed like for a while there was another payday loan place popping up everywhere,” he said. “We thought it was in the best interest of the citizens.”
The number of payday lenders in Idaho has gone down slightly. Registered payday lending businesses have dropped from 174 in 2016 to 154 in 2018. Consumer complaints rose from five in 2016 to 11 in 2018, according to the Idaho Department of Finance.
Bassford, the Moneytree CEO, was born and raised in Idaho and attended Boise State University. Though their company is based in Seattle, the Bassford family continues to donate to Idaho state government candidates — almost $125,000 since 2002, according to campaign finance reports.
“Our business can be affected by government,” Bassford said. “We have for years been active in expressing our freedom of speech in support of people who have our interests in mind.”
Moneytree has 13 locations in Idaho, according to its website.
During the 2018 election, Dennis, Robin, Sara and David Bassford contributed separately, for a combined $20,000 to newly elected Gov. Brad Little’s campaign. Over a decade of campaigning from 2004 to 2014, former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter received nearly $63,000 in campaign donations from the Bassford family.
Little could not schedule an interview to address the donations and payday lending in Idaho before publication.
NATIONAL CHANGES
In 2016, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau drafted a rule requiring payday lenders to “reasonably determine that the consumer has the ability to repay the loan” before lending, preventing them from capitalizing on poor consumers.
The policy was set to begin Jan. 16, 2018, with a total compliance date in August 2019 — but the day it became effective, the bureau announced reconsideration.
The bureau, established as the national financial watchdog, underwent a battle for control last year after former President Barack Obama’s appointed director stepped down.
Amid protest, President Trump named former Republican congressional member Mick Mulvaney — now the acting White House chief of staff and head of the federal Office of Management and Budget — acting director of the bureau.
He was succeeded in December 2018 by Kathleen Kraninger, her nomination passing by just one Senate vote. Kraninger, formerly with the Office of Management and Budget, released the proposal last month to roll back some of the payday lending restrictions.
The bureau’s 2016 concerns of “risky lender practices” that set consumers up “to fail with loan payments that they are unable to repay” were dismissed on the basis that the changes would “reduce access to credit.”
“People say these loans are necessary, and people rely on them for ‘access to credit,’” Harnick, with the Center of Responsible Lending, said told the Idaho Press. “They say this is a useful function, when in fact we know this high-cost debt, when used to fund day-in-day-out normal living expenses, is unsustainable.”
Payday lenders gaining political influence, she said, is the “backdrop on which these changes are being made.”