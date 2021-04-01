A new plant-based store has opened inside the Grand Teton Mall between J.C. Penney and Jensen Jewelers. Plant Therapy offers items that utilize various plant extracts.
“We’re just excited to keep people knowing about our company and all the things we have to offer,” manager Tacey Sanchez said.
Plant Therapy’s products include “pure, high-quality essential oils, natural body care products and CBD.” One of the company’s biggest goals is to provide transparency to its customers. The company publishes test reports on the quality of its essential oils, carrier oils and CBD that customers can look up online.
Body products include soaps, scrubs, bath bombs, lotions, face oils and deodorants. Home products include room scents, oil diffusers, cleaning products and laundry scents.
“I love everything, to be honest with you. I use just about everything in the store,” Sanchez said.
The company was founded in Twin Falls in 2011. Since then it has become one of the country’s largest direct-to-consumer essential oil companies. First selling online, it has expanded to brick-and-mortar locations in Twin Falls, Boise and Meridian. The Idaho Falls location is its fifth store. Plant Therapy is in the midst of planning its first retail spaces outside Idaho. Utah and Texas will be the next states to see Plant Therapy locations.
"We are excited to open this new store in Idaho Falls and share our products with a whole new community,” Retha Nesmith, vice president of customer experience, said in a press release. “We’re grateful for the fantastic spot we found and look forward to the new opportunities that will come with it. We’re planning to open even more locations in the future so we can share our products with more and more Idahoans.”
The company includes giving back to the community as part of its business model. Sanchez said the Idaho Falls location will be no different. Last weekend, Plant Therapy teamed up with local yoga studio Yoga London to offer a free class to the community. It is also in the midst of gathering surplus inventory to donate to places like the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
“We’re hoping to do more in the community, but right now we’re still getting our feet on the ground,” Sanchez said.
Plant Therapy is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Those interested in learning more can visit their website at planttherapy.com.