The volunteers who maintain Idaho Falls' Japanese Friendship Garden were busy Thursday cleaning up somebody else's mess.
The garden, which was built to celebrate Idaho Falls' relationship with its Japanese sister city Tokai-Mura, was covered in flower petals Thursday that ended in a heart shape.
Terrie Rowley, volunteer coordinator for the Japanese Friendship Garden, said workers would be busy all day cleaning up the mess from the apparent romantic gesture.
"People don't understand that we're taking care of this park by volunteers," Rowley said in a phone message. "They didn't pick the petals up. It's excessive."
Some of the petals were reportedly plastic, and therefore not biodegradable. Rowley said the ones that were real could damage the plants as they rot, and the volunteers must clean all of them up.
"I'm hoping the person who did it will come forward and clean it up themselves," Rowley said.
The garden was designed in the style of a traditional Japanese garden and constructed by volunteers. The island was once a popular site for photography and weddings.
In 2022 city officials announced the garden could no longer be reserved for private events. That same year the city passed an ordinance setting operation hours for parks after receiving complaints that homeless people were taking shelter in the garden.
"This type of vandalism is why the city refuses to allow any social events at the garden," Rowley said in an email.
According to Rowley, four of the 17 volunteers who work to maintain the garden walked off Thursday because they were demoralized by the trash someone had left.
The volunteers were supposed to be cleaning up damage caused by recent storms, Rowley said, but arrived Thursday to find the area trashed.
Eric Grossarth, public information officer for Idaho Falls, said it's OK for people to enjoy the parks, but they need to pick up the mess they leave.
"We just ask people that when they make a mess to please clean it up so everyone can use the parks," Grossarth said.
