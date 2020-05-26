Idaho Falls playgrounds, sports fields, shelters and skate parks will reopen on Saturday. The Parks and Recreation department made the announcement online Monday. Park officials are asking that people continue social distancing by staying six feet apart while at these public spaces and gather in groups of less than 50.
Sports fields have not been maintained during the shutdown, though people were not stopped from using them. As of Saturday, sports fields will once again be maintained by the city and teams will be charged for using them. League games will begin Monday. The city is asking those attending games to follow social distancing guidelines during games.
Officials also plan to disinfect park and playground equipment once per day.
Idaho Falls playgrounds, shelters and skate parks have been closed since March 16. Since Gov. Brad Little's staged opening does not include when to open city facilities, city officials made the decision on their own as to when to open them. According to a press release, the decision as to when to reopen was decided by "following guidance from health officials and the governor’s phased plan for reopening Idaho."
“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have been tracking national trends, talking with regional officials, and following industry standard in order to develop a safe plan for us to open our park amenities to the people of Idaho Falls again,” said Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in the release. “Our parks have been well used during this pandemic, so I’m excited to see people out using playgrounds and other facilities again. I hope it will provide some more comfort to everyone in these hard times.”
The reopening is in line with other types of park activities resuming during Stage Three of Little’s reopening plan. State park overnight camping and outdoor pools, splash pads and water parks also will reopen Saturday.
The Idaho Falls Parks and Rec Department has also created a new challenge to motivate residents to get out and get moving. With children home from school and many adults working from home, the department wanted a way to encourage people to get people moving. The 840 Get Out Challenge asks everyone to be active for 840 minutes. Anyone who logs more than 500 minutes will receive a Parks and Rec sticker.
“Your activity minutes can be achieved by bicycling, longboarding, walking, jogging, or even doing the crab walk, google it, etc. Our goal is to inspire you to move a little more, whether on wheels or feet,” states the department’s website.
The 840 Get Out Challenge ends June 7. Anyone wanting to participate can print out the logbook to record their fitness activities. The logbook can then be turned into the Recreation Center starting June 8. The Recreation Center is staffed Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The full guide to the 840 Get Out Challenge can be found here.