POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced today that the Pocatello Idaho Temple groundbreaking will take place on March 16, 2019. The temple will be located east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in Pocatello in a new subdivision known as Crestview Estates – Division 2. Attendance at this ceremony is by invitation only, with the general public invited to view the proceedings live from local meetinghouses.
The Pocatello Idaho temple will be the Church’s sixth temple in Idaho. The Church currently has 201 temples announced, under construction or operating worldwide.
Latter-day Saint temples differ from the meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. A temple is considered a “house of the Lord” where Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism, and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. Inside, members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to serve Jesus Christ and their fellowman.