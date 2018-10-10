Idaho State Police announced Tuesday that the man allegedly responsible for allowing approximately 60 gallons of sulfuric acid to leak onto state highways and city streets in two eastern Idaho counties last month has been criminally charged.
Brent Carlson, 59, of Pocatello, was cited by Idaho State Police with a misdemeanor for allowing the release of hazardous material into the environment. Carlson was reportedly in violation of a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration standard that also is an Idaho law, according to ISP Capt. Scott Hanson of the Commercial Vehicle Safety division.
At approximately 7:15 p.m. Sept. 27, Carlson was transporting approximately 80 gallons of 93 to 98 percent sulfuric acid, according to a Tuesday ISP news release.
ISP Capt. Eric Dayley said Carlson works for a Pocatello-based lawn care company called All Green Tree and Lawn Service. Sulfuric acid is used as a pH buffer for the fertilizer Carlson uses, Dayley said.
The lawn service truck that Carlson was driving began leaking sulfuric acid in Soda Springs and continued doing so as he drove along U.S. Highway 30 to Lava Hot Springs. Carlson stopped at the Sinclair convenience store in Lava Hot Springs, leaving behind a very hazardous puddle of the acid, authorities said.
The truck continued leaking acid as it traveled to McCammon and then onto Old Highway 91 to Inkom and then Pocatello.
Carlson reportedly noticed his truck was leaking acid at Old Highway 91 and Fort Hall Mine Road. But he continued to travel into Pocatello nonetheless, authorities said. “Carlson continued his trip to 746 McKinley Ave. in Pocatello where he tried to stop the leak,” the news release said.
Carlson's route through the city went from Fort Hall Mine Road to Portneuf Road, Bannock Highway, Main Street, Gould Street and then McKinley Avenue.
Pocatello police began receiving reports about the leaking truck and an officer caught up with the vehicle on McKinley Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Police told the Journal last month that Carlson was trying to stop the leak, suffering burns in the process, when approached by the officer.
Furthermore, the hazardous liquid allegedly spilled by Carlson caused Rob Ashley, 48, of Pocatello, to lose control of his bicycle as he was riding with several of his friends on Bannock Highway in south Pocatello. The sulfuric acid spilled on Bannock Highway created very slick road conditions and Ashley’s bicycle slid out from under him when he hit the liquid.
Ashley suffered a broken hip and road rash in the crash and was transported by private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Carlson faces up to one year in jail and $10,000 in fines. Carlson could also have permits required for the transportation of hazardous materials revoked.
Moreover, Carlson could face civil penalties from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration of no less than $78,000 and up to $182,000 if the agency determines that the hazardous material spill resulted directly in severe injury to a person or in substantial destruction of property.