The Bonneville CountyProsecutor'sOffice chargedMark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed23-year-oldNikolasBird. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail,Bentmade his initial appearance at the Bonneville CountyCourthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
Judge Steven Gardner appointed a public defender from the Bonneville County Public Defender’s Office to represent Bent, who entered a not guilty plea. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled at 1 p.m. on Sept. 20. Bent is being heldin jailon a $750,000 bond.
Police officials arrested Bent shortly after theshooting was reported Saturday night.According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, Bent contacted the police after the shooting and informed police about his involvement.
Bird died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 1500 block of Claire View Lane, the release said. Police and Idaho Falls Fire EMS life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and Bird was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to the release, Bent and Bird knew each other and Bird lived in the area where the shooting occurred. Bent was taken into custody at the Albertsons parking lot on East 17th Street.
The maximum penalty is the death penalty or alife sentence with a minimum period of confinement of 10 years, according to Idaho law.