POCATELLO — A resident of the 400 block of West Cedar Street held an intoxicated intruder wielding a 3-foot stick at gunpoint until police arrived to arrest him Wednesday night, police said.
Police arrested the alleged intruder, Scotty John Anderson, 30, for disorderly conduct.
The residents of the home heard loud noises coming from their garage, and a male resident who investigated the situation found Anderson standing in a corner, holding the stick, said Dianne Brush, community services director for the Police Department.
Brush said the male resident yelled for his family to call police at 10:16 p.m. and held Anderson in his garage at gunpoint. Police arrived within 3 minutes and made the arrest, Brush said.
Brush said Anderson acknowledged he's mentally ill and was under influence of methamphetamine and alcohol. His criminal history includes arrests for drug- and alcohol-related offenses.
"Anderson admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs and that he was experiencing problems with schizophrenia and he wasn't aware of where he was," Brush said. "He said he was freaking out and running down the road and didn't know where he was and saw an open garage and ran into it."
Brush said the residents of the home were relieved to find the car parked in the garage was not damaged.
Anderson was still incarcerated at Bannock County Jail as of 11 a.m. Thursday and was scheduled for a 2 p.m. arraignment.