A Pocatello man was killed Sunday night in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene at mile marker 113 at 7:55 p.m.
Andrew S. Burk, 44, was driving north in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, an Idaho State Police news release said. Burk drove off the road, overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled coming to rest off the left shoulder, the release said.
Burk was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the release said. He succumbed from his injuries at the scene.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Custer County Sheriff's Office. This crash is under investigation.