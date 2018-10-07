On Sunday, October 7, 2018, at 4:20 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash westbound on US-20 near milepost 332 in Rexburg, Idaho.
Heath B. Babcock, 38, of Pocatello, ID, was driving a 2014 Ram cargo van. Jeramy L. Nutt, 43, of Las Vegas, NV, was driving a 2013 Peterbuilt semi pulling a single trailer.
Babcock and Nutt were both traveling westbound on US-20 in the right lane. Babcock's vehicle struck the rear of Nutt's trailer. Babcock succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Next of kin have been notified.
The westbound lanes are now open. The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three hours and forty minutes.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Rexburg Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Madison Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.