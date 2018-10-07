On Sunday, October 7, 2018, at 1:10 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash on US-30, west of Lava Hot Springs.
Jason Huffine, 22, of Pocatello, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson westbound on US-30. Marea Betty, 61, of Lava Hot Springs, was pulling out from a private drive in a 2008 Ford Edge. The motorcycle struck the Ford.
Huffine succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Betty was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.
Huffine was not wearing a helmet. Betty was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The lanes were blocked for approximately two and one half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.