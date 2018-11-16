POCATELLO — A 55-year-old Pocatello man who was shot inside his Pocatello home early Friday morning may have witnessed a pair of suspects attempting to break into a nearby business, police said.
Police said officers found the man in his home, located at 1242 N. Main St., after responding to a 911 call at 2:21 a.m. The victim, who was reportedly shot in the abdomen, was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. His name and condition were not released.
"The last we know, he was in surgery at the hospital," said police spokeswoman Dianne Brush.
Police said a juvenile was also inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
Police Lt. Eric Anderson said police believe the victim witnessed the two suspects attempting to break into a business close to his home — police didn't specify the business. The home is in the vicinity of Mad Mike's Trading Post, Idaho Bar 2 and Duffy's Tavern North.
Anderson said the suspect's forcibly entered his residence and shot him once with a handgun before fleeing.
Police said the suspects were described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue mask and a hat and a Caucasian male wearing jeans and an orange and cream-colored shirt or coat.
Three people who were in the yard of the victim's home Friday morning declined to comment.
Anyone with any information relating to this case is asked to call the Pocatello Police Investigations Division at 208-234-6121.