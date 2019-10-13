The Idaho Falls Police Department thanked Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot Thursday with a Community Partner Award after he provided the department with 3,500 square feet of office space free of charge.
“While this is not a permanent solution, it is one that allows us to address a few immediate quality of life and operational issues at the department,” Idaho Falls Chief Bryce Johnson of the Idaho Falls Police Department. “We are grateful to Frank and Melaleuca for recognizing our need and for graciously offering space to help alleviate some of those needs while more permanent options are pursued.”
The Idaho Falls Police Community Partners Award is given annually to a community member who has shown concern and support for public safety.
The police department has had to manage in the law enforcement building attached to the Bonneville County Courthouse, with facilities that are outdated. The department has plans to construct a new building to update its facilities.
The office space, attached to the Melaleuca Product Store, is being used for meetings and by the department's administrators, including Chief Johnson and IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements.
The now-empty space at the Law Enforcement Building is being repurposed, including as an interview room for witnesses, victims and children. In the past, the department has conducted interviews in the conference room, where sensitive conversations were often accidentally interrupted. Other office space is being used to provide a break room for the officers.
Melaleuca is covering the cost of the office space, including utilities, for two years at no charge to the city.