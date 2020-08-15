City prepares for community proposals
On Oct. 18, 2019, Malachii “Mac” Alexander Crane sat in the driver seat of his car parked between 25th Street and Higbee Avenue. He wasn’t committing a crime. He was in crisis.
And he was holding a gun.
Worried friends called 911. They were afraid Crane was going to hurt himself.
When IFPD officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to Crane through his closed window.
“We just want to talk to you. Your friend said that you were having a bad day,” one officer can be heard saying in body camera footage.
“I know you’re going through a rough time, man. It’s not worth it,” said another.
The responding officers attempted to engage with Crane for 15 minutes. Then, an officer let Crane know they were going to break his passenger window with a baton so they could check on him.
Body camera footage shows an officer breaking the window, Crane can be seen raising his gun. His gun makes an arching motion as he draws it from behind his back toward his own head. As it is arched, it points in the direction of the officers. Three fire their weapon.
Crane is dead.
A prosecuting attorney and an IFPD internal review committee came to the same conclusion concerning the department’s most recent officer-involved shooting: The firing officers did not commit a criminal act.
Neither did Crane. He was just having a bad day.
“We’re not saying (Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson) should send a social worker to a hostage situation. But we are saying he should send a social worker with specific training to a situation involving a mental health breakdown,” said local reform advocate Jeremy Plothow.
It’s been more than two months since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis put a harsh spotlight on police departments across the country. In Idaho Falls, discussions about local law enforcement policies are far from over. In fact, they’re just getting started. Two local groups — Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress (CUSP) and Citizens for Accountability, Advocacy, and Public Safety (CAAPS) — are advocating for police reform.
Between June 15 and Aug. 10, the Idaho Falls Police Department gave a series of detailed presentations to the City Council on the department’s practices and policies with respect to the use of force.
“When the national dialogue on policing shifted so dramatically in the wake of Mr. Floyds’ death, it absolutely made sense to schedule what I have called these ‘deep-dives’ into current IFPD practices,” Mayor Rebecca Casper told the Post Register.
On Monday, Johnson concluded his fourth and final presentation by providing the council with drafts of two policy changes he hopes to make within his department. The first involves the way in which citizen complaints are tracked. Currently, complaints are categorized as either formal or informal. Informal complaints are not always recorded. Under the new policy, complaints will be categorized as either serious or minor. All complaints will be recorded and tracked. Johnson said he would like to purchase computer software that would make it easier to record these complaints and track how many complaints each officer receives. He estimates that software will cost “less than $20,000.”
In the second policy change, minor complaint resolutions must be checked off by a lieutenant before they are complete. Currently, resolutions are overseen by sergeants.
However, Johnson’s two reform initiatives fall short of what local reform advocates are seeking. CUSP and CAAPS have spent the last two months working on their own proposals for comprehensive changes to the police department.
“We don’t see it as a duplicate effort, a different effort, we see it as multiple groups saying the same thing,” said Hillary Fishler, CUSP diversity and inclusion communications director. “If multiple groups are saying the same things, it really speaks to the fact that there should be a change, that change is needed in how the community and the police interact.”
Members of both groups have stressed one of the biggest issues they have with the IFPD is its tendency to favor practice over policy. When discussions about creating a policy against something arises, they claim Johnson will often explain that his officers don’t do that: it’s not IFPD’s practice to utilize that technique.
Yet there is rarely official policy on these practices written into IFPD rules, they say.
“We trust Police Chief Johnson when he says, ‘We don’t do it,’ and if we don’t do it, let’s have that be in our policy,” Plothow said.
“One thing we universally agree with Jeremy (Plothow) on is there’s an absence of language expressing what (types of force) can and cannot be used on the public. We want there to be very explicit language, so there’s no gray area. We want to fill in these gaps,” Fishler said.
Plothow, a seventh-grade teacher at Taylorview Middle School, has dedicated his summer to researching police reform. On Monday, Plothow will present his proposal titled “Citizens Proposal for Public Safety Reform” to Johnson, Casper and a city attorney. He is representing CAAPS, a grassroots group with about 20 members.
The 19-page proposal, which includes a heavily researched and footnoted background on the reform movement, has outlined the major reforms it is asking IFPD to put in place. Some items involve banning practices that the Idaho Falls Police Department does not currently utilize, but has no policy against regarding future use.
Some of the more significant items on CAAPS’ proposals include:
— Establishing a citizen community oversight committee
— Revoking the doctrine of qualified immunity, which protects officers from personal liability if they violate a citizen’s rights
— Adopting binding policy resolutions clearly outlining the requirements for use of force and civil forfeiture of property
— Severing all relationships with Lexipol, a California-based company that provides policies for more than 3,000 police, fire, and correctional agencies in 35 states, according to an article on theappeal.org, which covers the legal system. (The company “has warned against changes meant to reduce excessive force and hold officers accountable,” the article said.)
— Requiring all law enforcement officers receive comprehensive mental health Crisis Intervention Training
— Including a review of social media content and association with groups that promote hateful attitudes in new hire background checks
— Requiring one year of new officer training with a focus on de-escalation, civil rights protections, implicit bias awareness, and non-coercive conflict resolution
— Requiring all officers clearly display their badge numbers at all times
— Banning so-called “no-knock” warrants
— Banning the use of Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint
— Banning the so-called Warrior Cop or Killology training program
— Banning the purchase, procurement, or use of surplus military and military-style equipment by local law enforcement
— Promoting agreement-based conflict resolution with use of force as an absolute last resort option
— Banning police vehicle engagement in road pursuits
— Providing armed support only when necessary while Mental Health Crisis Units provide support to de-escalate the situation
— Reogranizing the department into clearly delineated units that receive specialized training and support, including Domestic Violence Unit, Narcotics and Alcohol Abuse Units, Mental Health Crisis Unit, Community Conflict Interventionist and Violent Crime Response Units
These items do not represent the complete list of proposed items or their details. The full proposal can be found below.{span} {/span}
Like Plothow, Johnson sees the number of non-criminal-related calls the IFPD receives as significant. A major part of the job is dealing with people in the midst of not a crime but a crisis. He spoke of his officers responding to citizens experiencing suicidal thoughts, drug overdoses and homelessness.
According to Johnson, the Idaho Falls crime rate was down 7% in 2019, whereas calls were up 4% due to an increase in requests to assist in public-safety related situations. In 2019, mental health-related calls were up 19% over the previous year, according to Johnson.
“Police officers have to be able to do a lot of different things. They have to be able to be guardians, counselors, life coaches, social workers, teachers, act as a parent, father or a mother, investigators, just be servants taking care of people, sometimes enforcers, sometimes rescuers, the list could go on and on,” Johnson said.
Johnson believes, because his officers play such important and varied roles, the city should be wary of attempts to overhaul the police system.
In contrast to the department’s current approach, Plothow would instead like to see separate units of experts specially trained on how to deal with differing situations, rather than officers who know a little about everything.
Plothow’s group is not the only organization advocating for comprehensive change within the IFPD. While CAAPS has been characterized by the Council as “grassroots,” CUSP is an official citizen committee created by city leaders. The committee will present its own proposal regarding law enforcement to the mayor and City Council next month. CUSP leaders said their proposal was “heavily informed” by Plothow’s work.
CUSP’s Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee went through Plothow’s proposal and voted on each item as to whether the group wanted to make a similar recommendation.
The item on Plothow’s proposal that most divided the subcommittee was his recommendation that IFPD ban “no-knock” warrants. Ultimately, members “pivoted his recommendation” to one that instead proposed the IFPD must get City Council’s approval before initiating a no-knock warrant.
CUSP, whose members consulted with Johnson before writing their report, will have additional proposal items not included in Plothow’s presentation. They cited a study which found “a strike from a police baton can create forces well in excess of 1,100 (pounds),” leading them to create a proposal on baton use.
“We are asking them to only use it from the shoulders down. You hit them on the head, it can cause instant death. You hit them on the neck, same thing,” said Toni Carter, CUSP’s diversity and inclusion subcommittee chairwoman.
A full report on CUSP’s law enforcement recommendations is not yet available. Casper will receive the report on Sept. 11, the City Council will go over it Sept. 15-18 and a final brief of the report will be released publicly Oct. 25.
Whether city or police department officials will be receptive to the proposed policy changes remains to be seen. Statements made by members of both have contradicted changes sought by CAAPS and CUSP.
One area of friction involves establishing a citizen oversight committee.
According to reporting from Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, just 9.4% of local law enforcement agencies nationwide had some sort of civilian oversight as of 2007, the most recent data available. In Idaho, two departments — Boise and Fort Hall — have offices dedicated to police oversight.
On Monday, Johnson made his views on community oversight committees clear to the City Council.
“You might as well pull out a great, big bulldozer, a backhoe or whatever great piece of excavating equipment you have, and dig a great big trench between the community and law enforcement because it pits two sides against each other,” Johnson said.
He prefers Idaho Falls’ current system in which two community members selected by the Idaho Falls Police Department serve on an internal review board with law enforcement officers when oversight is needed. The department plans to add a third community member to these internal review boards in the future.
Plothow sees it differently.
“Community oversight isn’t a trench. It’s a bridge over the trench,” Plothow said.
Plothow said his group is interested in improving, not dismantling the police force.
“My hope is that we will not be perceived as a group that wants to defund the police. We’re very clear about that. We don’t want to dismantle our police department. We don’t want Idaho Falls to turn into Portland or be a lawless society. … We’re just here as people in this community saying, ‘We can do better,’” Plothow said.