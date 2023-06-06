Police construction

Construction on the Idaho Falls Police Complex is expected to finish in December 2023.

 Courtesy of Jessica Clements

The construction of the new headquarters of the Idaho Falls Police Department is proceeding within expectations. 

The building is about two-thirds of the way finished, according to a PowerPoint presentation explaining the construction team's progress given to Idaho Falls City Council members on Monday. 


