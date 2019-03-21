A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Idaho Falls has left four people hospitalized.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, James McCurry, 44, of Idaho Falls, was driving west in a 2000 Ford Ranger. McCurry crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Kyle Foster, 30, of Mackay, who was driving east in a 2003 GMC Sierra. Two children were in the car with Foster.
McCurry was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance while Foster and the juveniles were taken by ground ambulance. Coleen Niemann, director of marketing and community relations at EIRMC, said McCurry and Foster were in fair condition. The hospital does comment on the condition of minor patients.
The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash. Both lanes of traffic have been cleared.