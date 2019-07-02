A Boise man accused of threatening a pregnant woman with an ax and damaging her home was arrested in southeast Boise Monday night.
Caelin Martin, 41, of Boise, lived with the woman and her two sons in the 6700 block of Mistyglen Avenue. She was pregnant with his child, according to Matthew Fouts, an intern with the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, in court Tuesday. Martin, whom Fouts described as having difficulties with alcohol and anger, had a conflict with one of the woman’s sons. The woman returned home Monday to find her house had been damaged, Fouts said.
“The upstairs was destroyed,” he said. “There were holes punched in the bedroom wall, a TV broken, and some items were thrown on the floor. The room was essentially destroyed.”
The woman tried to leave the home, Fouts said, but Martin pushed her. She fled the house, locked herself in her car and called 911.
“She was on the phone with dispatch when the defendant allegedly wielded an ax, striking her car,” Fouts said.
Police arrived and arrested Martin. He was booked into the Ada County Jail just before 9:45 p.m. Monday night. Prosecutors charged him with aggravated assault, domestic battery without traumatic injury, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest.
In 2001, Martin was convicted in Washington in connection with a drive-by shooting there, Fouts said. He was still wanted for assault in that state. He had also been convicted of domestic violence in Minnesota. He'd lived in the Treasure Valley for the last seven years, a public defender said while representing him during the hearing. He worked as a subcontractor.
Magistrate Judge Theresa Gardunia on Tuesday set his bond at $250,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 11.