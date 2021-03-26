Update, 3:30 p.m: IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements indicated police are no longer searching for Liljenquist.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.
Jamison Liljenquist did not return home as expected and could not be reached, according to the news release. Liljenquist is described as a white man with red hair and blue eyes, 6'2 and 160 pounds. He may have been wearing a black coat and white Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees Liljenquist or knows of his whereabouts can contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200