Construction supply chain issues have led to a slight but anticipated delay to the upcoming Idaho Falls police station.
The City Council heard an update on the police station, officially named the Idaho Falls Community Policing Facility, during Monday's work session.
Construction for the facility began April 25 and block construction, or the concrete masonry units used for a building's walls, originally was supposed to start this week. Idaho Falls Public Works Assistant Director Chris Canfield told the City Council that supply chain issues have delayed block delivery until October.
Jessica Clements, Idaho Falls Police Department public information officer, earlier told the Post Register the station is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. City and police department officials haven't determined an exact date for completion because of the variables with construction supply chains.
“(Block) is one of our supply chain issues as far as the new normal for construction is what we’ve been told by other contractors,” Canfield said during the meeting.
Through July 2022, the city has spent nearly $4 million on construction work for the building and the current construction contract is $23.8 million. Canfield said both the building and the money spent for the contract are at about 17% of the finished building and project costs, which he called a good sign.
The total project cost, which also includes off-site utilities, furniture and service fees, is $29.6 million. Canfield said the block delay could lead to a more expensive project but the city still needs more information about the delay and any impact costs associated with it.
“We’re kind of in unprecedented times. The impacts of COVID led to supply chain issues and we’re trying to navigate what’s real and what’s not in these issues that we go forward with,” Canfield said.
The new police station will be located on Northgate Mile and will be the central headquarters for the police department, which currently is spread across eight different buildings in Bonneville County. Idaho Falls-based Ormond Builders was awarded the bid for the building in March.
Mayor Rebecca Casper praised the city's staff for managing the project at a level that she compared to the private sector for similar projects.
"What you're seeing here is an absolute team effort that we've not used before," Casper said. "This is, I think, a wonderful success story because we're getting service that'd we'd otherwise be paying for and it's all in-house with the talent that we have on our team — which is considerable."
Idaho Falls Police Department’s main building is on Capital Avenue and shared with Bonneville County government offices and courts. The new building will be two stories tall and will have more space available for interviews, forensics, climate-controlled evidence storage and vehicle inspections, according to the building’s bid advertisement in February.
An auxiliary facility is also planned to store vehicles and special weapons. Other staff amenities will include a physical agility area, lockers, conference and meeting space, a workspace, break areas and an exterior courtyard, according to the advertisement.
The new building is funded through investor-purchased certificates of participation, which repay investors over several years. The city will pay up to $2 million a year for up to 18 years and will have the option to pay off the lease after 10 years.