The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Department of Correction are holding a drive Monday to collect supplies for former inmates.
This is the second year the police department has held the drive. The Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police, which represents and lobbies for the interests of police officers, is also participating in the drive.
“Sometimes people assume that as police officers we just care about the arrest and putting people in jail,” Bart Whiting, president of the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police, said in a news release. “That’s part of our job, but in reality we really do want to see people succeed and do better when they’re released. Hopefully this effort can contribute to that.”
Police are looking primarily for basic hygienic supplies for both men and women. Among the items requested are shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors and shaving cream, new underwear and sock, new or gently used clothing and new bedsheets.
"People need these items and a lot of them can't afford them when they're coming out of prison," said Stephanie Taylor-Silva, a reentry specialist for IDOC who set up the drive.
Taylor-Silva said having just a month's worth of items can be a big deal for returning inmates. During her time working for IDOC Taylor-Silva has spearheaded changes to how involved the department is in helping former inmates adjust to being back in the community as a way to reduce recidivism.
IDOC ran a closet for donated clothing before the pandemic for former inmates. The closet had to be temporarily closed down due to concerns of spreading the virus, but she said it has since reopened.
The Idaho Falls Police Department assisted with the previous drive in 2020 which helped former inmates at a time when the closet was unavailable.
The drive will be held Monday outside the Grand Teton Mall at 2240 East 17th Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Taylor-Silva said donations can be accepted beyond Monday, but asked that donors call the Idaho Falls Probation & Parole office ahead of time, so they can follow COVID-19 procedures.