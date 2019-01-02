An Idaho Falls man who was wanted for illegal hunting was arrested Tuesday at the Ammon Walmart.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy saw Cody Nelson, 31, at the store.
Deputies set up a perimeter around the store. Nelson was spotted leaving the store’s auto repair service and fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex. Deputies caught up and used a Taser on Nelson after he ignored orders to stop. Nelson was arrested and taken to Bonneville County Jail.
Nelson was wanted for a felony warrant for charges relating to illegal hunting. He came under investigation after a hunter contacted the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to report Nelson was hunting without a license.
According to a probable cause affidavit by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Nelson had illegally killed three female deer, one male deer and a bull moose. The affidavit stated Nelson may have to pay as much as $16,000 in fines for the animals if convicted.
A search warrant was conducted at Nelson’s home on Oct. 18. Law enforcement found meat, carcasses and antlers from the animals. A video on Nelson’s phone showed him hunting with his son, including killing one of the does.
Law enforcement found three guns in the house, a .22 handgun and two rifles. The rifles were found hidden under a child’s bed. Law enforcement also found a scale in the house with traces of methamphetamine.
Nelson admitted to poaching the animals, telling investigators he was doing it to feed his kids.
Nelson was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia for the incident at Walmart, both punishable with up to a year in jail.
After the search at his house, Nelson was charged with two counts of unlawful killing, possession or waste of wild animals, punishable with up to five years in prison, unlawful possession of a firearm, punishable with up to five years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison.
Nelson also was charged with multiple misdemeanors for Fish and Game violations, all punishable with up to a year in jail.
A preliminary hearing for the Fish and Game case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in Bonneville County Courthouse. A pretrial conference for the resisting arrest case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 21.