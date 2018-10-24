In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a worker waters marijuana plants at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A Colorado reports shows marijuana sales in the state have exceeded $1 billion as of August 2018, with tax revenue from those sales reaching $200 million. The Denver Post reports the state Department of Revenue report indicates medical and recreational marijuana sales are on track to break last year's record of more than $1.5 billion. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)