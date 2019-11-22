The first survey from a recently formed analytics company in eastern Idaho is asking Idaho Falls residents about two topics: the future of business growth in the city and the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Answers on the business questions will be provided to the city of Idaho Falls and will help guide future surveys about city decisions among a new citizen group and panel.
Idaho Analytics is fully staffed by students and faculty at Brigham Young University-Idaho but is not officially affiliated with the university. The company registered as a business with the Secretary of State's office in October by Matt Miles, a political science professor at the university and co-founder of the firm.
Miles said that Idaho Analytics was created to provide more detailed local surveys and scientific polling on both local and national questions. He said that even on statewide policies, there tended to be a heavier investment in surveys based in the Boise area than anywhere in eastern Idaho.
"It can be hard to figure out what the people of Idaho Falls think. You can do a Facebook survey but it's hard to get a hold of people who aren't active on the internet," Miles said. He added that online polls often don't accurately reflect the broader demographics and makeup of the community.
City Spokesman Bud Cranor said Idaho Analytics had reached out to city officials in October and offered to conduct some local surveying on issues for free and provide the results for the city to use. He said that apart from a broad outline of the questions, the city had not asked for input on what the survey would cover.
"This is not our project and we didn't have oversight over any of the questions. We were just happy to have some data and information for free," Cranor said.
The first four questions on the survey ask how important respondents think attracting new businesses to Idaho Falls is and whether they would be interested in serving on a citizen group about the issue next year. People who respond to the initial survey agree to be randomly selected for future surveys on other public policy issues.
Added at the very end of the survey is the question about the impeachment proceedings. "The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the authority to impeach the president if he commits high crimes and misdemeanors while in office. Do you think that the U.S. Congress should vote to impeach President Trump?"
"We put that on the end so the current students can analyze the results and demographics of the local people supporting President Trump," Miles said.
He said the impeachment question was added to the survey late, as the impeachment investigation began taking shape, because Idaho Analytics staffers had not seen any other polling in eastern Idaho focused on it. The results of the impeachment question will be kept separate from the opinions about businesses that will be given to the city.
Miles said the survey has generated more than 200 responses since it was launched in October, which are enough to be statistically significant but may not reflect the full range of demographics in the city. The survey will continue for weeks and the final results about the business questions are expected to be presented to the city council early next year.