Humans and hounds are invited to this year’s Mutt Strut, hosted by the Snake River Animal Shelter. Mutt Strut celebrates pets and helps show support for the Snake River Shelter.
The event begins 9 a.m. Saturday at the Freeman Park band shelter. Vendors will be there as well.
This year’s Mutt Strut theme is “Rescue Me,” recognizing the animals and people that improve and brighten lives.
“Sometimes small acts … or a touch of a paw gets you out of a terrible situation,” said Nora Paech, development director for the Snake River Animal Shelter.
Mutt Strut isn’t an organized race but is rather a get-together for dogs and their owners.
The walk itself will take place on the “walkway loop around Freeman Park,” Paech said. The path will be marked, and “we will … start together around 9:30 (a.m.). But people are also welcome to do more loops if they want to.”
Last year’s Mutt Strut was the event’s first year back after the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Halloween-themed.
“There were around 90 participants during the first day of snow,” Paech said.
With this Mutt Strut being held at the end of summer, “this year we hope for some more (attendees),” Paech said.
While not required, humans and pets are encouraged to come dressed up in costumes. The costumes can be based on whatever theme an attendee chooses.
In addition to the walk, attendees can view vendors and food options. Vendors include a pet treat baker, “A Cut Above, the Falls, a pet groomer. … (And) we have someone who does pet portraits” among others, Paech said.
Other rescue organizations will also be present.
There will be a barbecue serving traditional barbecue foods — hot dogs, chips and soda. While not required, there is a suggested donation of $5 for the barbecue food. This donation benefits the Snake River Animal Shelter.
Wicki-licious, which “offers Hawaiian-type deserts,” will be at the event as well, Paech said.
Unique to this year’s Mutt Strut is a birthday for four lab/Pyrenees dogs that were born at the Snake River Animal Shelter last year. One puppy, Sunny, was adopted by a shelter staff member, a news release said.
The party will be “the first time that all four siblings and the mom are going to be reunited, so we’re very excited about that,” Paech said.
Registration to be a walker/runner is required, and registration fees go to benefit the shelter.
The cost of registration for an individual is $30, $120 for a household and $350 for up to 20 employees of one company.
Because of the Rescue Me theme, first responders can use the discount code HERO2023 to receive 50% off.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.