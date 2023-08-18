Humans and hounds are invited to this year’s Mutt Strut, hosted by the Snake River Animal Shelter. Mutt Strut celebrates pets and helps show support for the Snake River Shelter.

The event begins 9 a.m. Saturday at the Freeman Park band shelter. Vendors will be there as well.


