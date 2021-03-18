The University of Wyoming is making the popular science/adventure film “Deer 139” available for free viewing online after it made the rounds on the film festival and screening circuit.
“Deer 139” was featured during the Banff Mountain Film Festival in Idaho Falls in 2019. The film follows three women who hike, packraft and ski the migration route of a GPS-collared mule deer for 85 miles from an area north of Rock Springs, Wyo., to the Wyoming Range just across the eastern border of Idaho. As they make the journey, they find a deeper understanding of the connection mule deer have to the landscape.
The film can be seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (March 20) and will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the film team. To view the special showing, go to bit.ly/Deer139film.
After the film airs live, it will also be available on YouTube to watch.
“I’m excited to put this film out there so as many people as possible can see what mule deer face in their migrations and, hopefully, gain some appreciation for how important big, connected landscapes are for these wild animals,” says Sam Dwinnell, the lead character in the film.