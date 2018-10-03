The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that the popular Egin Lakes Campground at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes will remain open until Oct. 10.
It’s a reversal of a BLM announcement last week, which said the campground would close Sept. 30 due to staff shortages and other constraints.
According to a BLM news release sent Tuesday, the campground will remain open for another 10 days to “meet the needs of ATV enthusiasts over Columbus Day weekend.”
“We are happy to provide this service to our public,” said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake Field Office manager, in the news release.
The campground typically closes during the winter because visitation decreases as the outside temperature drops. Water systems are shut off to avoid bursting pipes. And the closure protects wintering areas for elk, moose and deer.
The site will remain open for day use throughout the winter, the news release said.
The Egin Lakes Campground offers potable water, an RV dump station and 48 improved camp units, including electrical service, according to the BLM’s website.
“The white quartz sand dunes are the largest in Idaho,” the news release said, and the area attracts more than 250,000 visitors per year. “Not only does it create an amazing outdoor playground, it is an important environment for a variety of plants and animals, providing critical winter range for elk, mule deer and moose.”