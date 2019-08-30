Portions of the Buffalo and Riverside campgrounds in the Island Park area will be partially closed soon for reconstruction work.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest announced that Loop C and Loop D of the Buffalo Campground and Riverside Campground will be closed for repaving starting Sept. 10. Construction is expected to be completed Sept. 27.
“Basic maintenance is critical to keeping our campgrounds in good condition for recreationalists,” said Tom Brown, Caribou-Targhee National Forest engineer. “We are fortunate to have funding from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation RV fund to complete the asphalt paving projects this year.”
The RV fund was established by the 1985 Idaho Legislature in response to requests from RV users to receive benefits from the registration fees they pay.
People are asked to use caution while in the campground area because heavy construction equipment will be working nearby.