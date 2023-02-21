Monte LaOrange is retiring from the Post Register after a 37-year career, including the last eight as the paper's managing editor.
His last day will be Feb. 28.
John Miller will succeed LaOrange as managing editor of both the Post Register and Rexburg Standard Journal. LaOrange and Miller first met at Skyline High School in teacher Don Harris’ yearbook and journalism class.
Miller joined Adams Publishing Group – East Idaho & Utah in 2019 when it launched the Bingham News Chronicle. Miller also is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist, having started his journalism career while still in high school as a sports stringer at the Post Register. He later worked at the Blackfoot Morning News and spent six years as its editor, starting in 1987, before returning to college and pursuing a career in computer programming.
Miller returned to eastern Idaho in 2018 for another stint running the Morning News’ newsroom before joining Adams Publishing. He has held the dual roles of Bingham News Chronicle managing editor and Post Register city editor/editorial writer since January 2022.
LaOrange started at the Post Register in October 1985 and it's been his workplace for his entire career.
Skyline's yearbook and journalism class allowed LaOrange to begin shaping the idea of living from a photography hobby he'd picked up from his father and grandfather when he was about 11 or 12 years old.
"When my grandfather passed away, he was a hobbyist and he had a small darkroom, which my father got and put in our basement," LaOrange said. "My dad showed me how to process film."
LaOrange continued pursuing photography at the University of Idaho, where he earned money working on the yearbook and at the Argonaut student newspaper.
Knowing he wanted to work in photography, but not as a portrait or wedding photographer, LaOrange focused on photojournalism "because of the variety of work every day," he said.
LaOrange related a couple memories from his career that epitomized that variety.
On one October evening in the late-’80s, he was working in the darkroom before heading to an assignment at a nonprofit’s Halloween event when he heard about a car wreck north of town. He headed out to photograph the scene, a fatality, before returning to Idaho Falls to capture images from the party.
“To go from something so tragic and so sad to something so happy with all these volunteers … it almost seemed like I didn’t belong there (at the party),” he said.
He also remembers the day in the spring of 2011, when he drove to Rexburg in the morning with former reporter Nate Sunderland to photograph Brigham Young University-Idaho President Kim B. Clark for an article before returning to Idaho Falls that afternoon to photograph tattoo artist Quentin “Troll” Killian for a feature by former reporter Zach Kyle. The subjects could not have been more different.
“In what other job would you be able to meet two people with such diverse backgrounds on the same day and find them so interesting and compelling?” he said.
LaOrange was the paper's photo editor for about 15 years until he was promoted to managing editor in 2015.
Former longtime Post Register Managing Editor Dean Miller, a music aficionado, likened LaOrange's calm and steady influence on the newspaper to that of saxophonist Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band — “the big man that everyone leaned on."
"(Monte's) a really classic strong, quiet type,” Dean Miller said. “He only said something when he felt he had something to offer and when he did speak, his coworkers listened."
Careers such as LaOrange’s — working start to finish in the same town for the same company, albeit under different ownership — are exceedingly rare and becoming a thing of the past in all industries, much less journalism.
Dean Miller said eastern Idaho benefitted from LaOrange’s community ties and his longevity with the Post Register.
“Small newspapers have a lot of turnover,” he said. “Here is a local guy, who chose to stay there, get married there and raise his girls there.”
Rob Thornberry, who preceded LaOrange as managing editor and worked alongside him for two decades, described him as a “pro’s pro.”
“It’s the community’s loss,” Thornberry said.
Former reporter and opinion editor Bryan Clark echoed that sentiment.
“Monte was a mentor to generations of photographers and journalists at the Post Register,” Clark said. “He’s a guy who always had your back, and he was responsible for a lot of great journalism over the years.”
As LaOrange's successor, John Miller praised his former classmate for upholding the Post Register's high standards and "keeping it as a vital source of information for the area.
"I want to keep the focus as much as possible on local content and … keep the spotlight on what's going on locally, in news, on the commentary page and in letters to the editor," he said.
In retirement, LaOrange plans to spend more time traveling to see family, including his mother in Kansas, and his grown and now married daughters who live in Arizona and Utah, respectively, and to work on his long-neglected golf game.
Looking back, LaOrange is proud of the work he and his coworkers have done.
“I honestly believe what we do with local journalism is hugely important,” he said. “Local, accurate, honest reporting is something that’s desperately needed in a world where so many other sources of information are inaccurate and slanted.”
