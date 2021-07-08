This Saturday marks the 141-year anniversary of the Post Register.
The Post Register was founded in Blackfoot during the year 1880, when it was called the Idaho Register. The Post Company began in Idaho Falls in 1925 when J. Robb Brady purchased the Daily Post. In 1931, the Daily Post in Idaho Falls merged with the Times-Register to become the Post Register.
Since then, the Post Register has been delivering daily news to Idaho Falls, moving to its current location on Northgate Mile in 1959 and printing its first online pages in 1995. Today, the newspaper serves a 10-county region in Idaho with a population of approximately 270,000.