You have undoubtedly noticed some changes to the Post Register. Like many other businesses, we are adjusting and adapting to economic forces created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A majority of the Post Register’s profits are derived from advertising. As our business partners look for ways to cut costs many are reducing money spent on advertising. As a company, we are looking for ways to minimize those losses and look for opportunities to help our partners weather the storm.
For readers, one of the most noticeable changes will be the way the newspaper is configured. Whenever possible we will be running the Post Register as a single section which will allow us to have a single press run. This saves time and money. There also isn’t as much of a need for a separate sports section since almost all sports have been canceled.
You will also notice other changes, and I am sure that more will follow. For example, the Ticket section will likely be on hiatus for some time since there are no local performances and movie theaters are closed. We will be constantly assessing our content to reflect what is happening within our community.
There will also be some changes to local news coverage. Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Post Register, has reduced full-time employees’ hours by 25% to offset current and anticipated losses in revenue. This is not a complaint, but an acknowledgment that these are difficult times for our business as well as others. We will be able to utilize the talented people from our sports department to help with news coverage, so hopefully the shift will not be too noticeable.
I don’t need to tell you these are challenging times. You may not know anyone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus; but you will. On the other hand, I am sure you know friends and family members who have been affected by the economic fallout created by this pandemic. The journalists at the Post Register will continue to provide you with the most up-to-date and accurate information available. As members of this community, we want to keep you informed and armed with the knowledge to help keep you safe.
These changes are temporary. As daily life starts to return to normal, whenever that is, we will shift our resources to reinstate all of the items and events we have been missing as a community.
Thank you for subscribing to the Post Register.