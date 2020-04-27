The Post Register and its weekly publication, Intermountain Farm & Ranch, earned a number of top awards in the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2019 statewide contest. The award-winners were announced online Saturday.
The Post Register’s website received second place in general excellence among the state’s daily publications while its sister paper the Idaho Press in Nampa took first place in general excellence for both its print and online publications.
“I am very proud that our team across the region took home 32 awards in a broad spectrum of categories,” said Travis Quast, Adams Publishing Group’s Regional President & Publisher for East Idaho & Utah.
Post Register editorial writer Bryan Clark placed both first and third in the editorial writing category, marking the second straight year he’s taken home the state’s top honors in the category.
The Post Register’s other first-place winners were sports editor Allan Steele in the sports features category and outdoors columnists Jerry Painter in the specialty column category.
Photographer John Roark placed second in the light feature photography category. Regional editor Jeff Robinson received third-place honors in crime and courts reporting and Post Register government reporter Nathan Brown and Rexburg Standard Journal reporter Victoria Varnedoe placed third in health/medical reporting.
Intermountain Farm & Ranch received second place for general excellence print among weekly publications. Farm & Ranch Editor John O’Connell received first place for a series and third place for agriculture reporting. Reporter Shelbie Harris received first place in the outdoor feature category.
“It’s an honor for the Post Register to be recognized by the Idaho Press Club,” Managing Editor Monte LaOrange said. “Those who won awards deserve them for their excellent work. All of the reporters, editors and photojournalists are talented and dedicated to our community.”
The Idaho Press Club, a statewide association of working journalists from all media, sponsors an annual journalism contest to recognize the best work in Idaho. Awards were announced online Saturday, and journalists across the state celebrated together online this year rather than gathering in Boise for the annual banquet, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Website – General excellence – Daily
2. Staff – Post Register
Sports feature story – Daily print
1. Allan Steele – Post Register – “Tribute to Liv”
Specialty column – Daily print
1. Jerry Painter – Post Register – “Idaho Trails: Engaging in combat gardening for a good cause; A couple of good trails for this time of year”
Editorial – Daily print
1. Bryan Clark – Post Register – “Choosing infamy”
3. Bryan Clark – Post Register – “Our crime”
Crime / courts reporting – Daily print
3. Jeff Robinson – Post Register – “We know there are many more Chris Tapps out there”
Health/medical reporting – Daily print
3. Nathan Brown, Post Register, and Victoria Varnedoe, Rexburg Standard Journal – “BYU-Idaho no longer taking Medicaid to waive health plan”
Photography
Feature photography – Light
2. John Roark – Post Register – “Geese in flight”
Weekly Newspaper
General excellence – Weekly print
2. Intermountain Farm & Ranch – Adams Media
Series – Weekly print
1. John O’Connell – Intermountain Farm & Ranch, Adams Media – “Local grain economies”
Outdoor feature – Weekly print
1. Shelbie Harris – Intermountain Farm & Ranch, Adams Publishing – “Rancher hoping to improve the plight of sheep industry’s canines”
Agriculture reporting – Weekly print
3. John O’Connell – Intermountain Farm & Ranch, Adams Media – “Quinoa Craze: East Idaho becomes North America’s largest producer of ancient superfood”