The Idaho Falls Post Register took home eight awards from the Idaho Press Club's Best of 2021 awards banquet on Saturday in Boise.
Former Post Register sports writer Greg Woods won three awards including first-place honors in the sports news category for his article "The complicated legacy of Larry Wilson at Rigby" and in the high school sports category for his article "West Jefferson’s Jordyn Torgerson is ready to make her late father proud." Woods also was third in that category with his article “‘He just found what he loved’: The story of Thunder Ridge senior Dutch Driggs and his impossibly fast climb in the gaming world."
Woods is now the sports editor at the Post Register's sister paper the Idaho State Journal.
Former Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel received a pair of third-place awards, one in spot news for his article “‘A race:’ Seniors dismayed over eastern Idaho’s vaccine rollout," and another in pandemic reporting for his article “Idaho won’t disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities.”
Reporter Johnathan Hogan placed second in the watchdog/investigative reporting category for his article "Spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World."
Former Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig was honored with first place in the light feature category for her article "Home Away From Home." And former commentary page editor Bryan Clark received a third-place honor in editorial writing for his editorial “Court should reopen Dripps allocution."