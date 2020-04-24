The Post Register has hired Kyle Pfannenstiel, who will graduate next month from the University of Idaho, to cover the issues of rural health care in the region.
Pfannenstiel's hiring was made possible thanks in large part to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of the nonprofit news organization, The GroundTruth Project.
Report for America selected partner newsrooms in December based on a national competition. To win, news organizations described an urgent gap in coverage and a plan to deploy a Report for America journalist to address that gap. The 162 newsrooms participating in this year's program are in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Earlier this month Pfannenstiel completed a communications internship at Idaho National Laboratory. He also previously completed an internship with the Idaho Press in Nampa, which is a sister publication to the Post Register, and was a capitol correspondent intern with the James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research. A multiyear dean's list honoree, he also spent a year as the news editor at The Argonaut, the student paper at the University of Idaho.
Pfannenstiel moved to Idaho Falls in 2014, when his father, an Idaho Falls native, retired from the Army. He graduated in 2016 from Idaho Falls High School, where he was a two-time qualifier for the National Speech & Debate Association's national tournament.
Pfannenstiel is among 225 journalists nationwide to have been selected for a Report For America position from a field of more than 1,800 applicants.
“The talent level of our applicants was extraordinary,” said Kim Kleman, National Director of Report for America. “And it shows that there’s a new generation that can’t wait to get out there, connect with residents and report on what’s happening in communities throughout the country.”
Pfannenstiel will report from communities across eastern Idaho and his work will be published by Adams Publishing Group outlets throughout the Intermountain West.
"I can’t wait to tell stories about health care, in a community I know and love, during a time when that work is most needed,” Pfannenstiel said.
Report for America provides more than $5 million in direct support to newsrooms to help cover the salaries of the participating reporters. This investment leverages a unique funding model in which RFA pays half of a corps member’s salary, while asking its local news partners to contribute one-quarter and supporting them in getting local and regional funders to contribute the final quarter. The goal of the model is to expand the number of local reporting positions permanently.
The Post Register is still seeking donations to meet its community funding obligation. To learn more, contact Managing Editor Monte LaOrange by emailing mlaorange@postregister.com or calling 208-542-6795. You also can donate by going to tinyurl.com/donate-rfa-postregister-id. Donations to Report for America to support the Post Register's health care reporting efforts are tax-deductible.
To learn more about Report for America, visit reportforamerica.org.