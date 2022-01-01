Post Register Year in Review: Tragedy and triumph

As we bid adieu to 2021, the Post Register staff is taking a look back at some of the year's most impactful news stories.
Some of 2021's top stories took root in years past but remain in the headlines today. Fortunately, in some cases, the year brought closure, but that was not the case universally.
Like any year, there were triumphs and tragedies. And for good or bad, there were stories that put eastern Idaho in the national spotlight.
Here are the top news articles as picked by the Post Register's editors:
Rigby Middle School shooting
On May 6, Rigby was the site of the first serious school shooting incident in state history that injured innocent victims.
A a sixth-grade girl drew a gun from a backpack and shot three people — two students and a custodian — before being stopped by a teacher. Eighth-grade math teacher Krista Gneiting was hailed as a hero for her actions in disarming the student.
There had been two previous school shooting incidents in Idaho, including one where a gun accidentally discharged, but no one had been injured in either of them.
The news of the shooting sent shockwaves across the state.
In the aftermath of the shooting the Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program released a report with nearly three dozen recommendations for safety and security resources.
Fatal officer-involved shooting
On Feb. 8, an Idaho Falls Police officer shot and killed a homeowner in the man's own backyard in a case of mistaken identity.
Law enforcement officers had been tracking a suspect wanted for felony battery on an officer who fled a traffic stop when they encountered Joseph Johnson, who police say was armed and wearing clothing similar to that of the wanted suspect.
Idaho Falls Police officer Elias Cerdas shot and killed Johnson.
In August, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office handed down an indictment against Cerdas following a grand jury proceeding. Cerdas has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Johnson's family has filed a tort claim indicating they intend to sue the department and the city.
COVID-19 pandemic
Despite hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic would fade away following the approval of vaccines, the highly contagious disease continues its hold on the world — and eastern Idaho is not immune.
The intensive care unit at Idaho Falls Community Hospital is shown in this 2021 file photograph. COVID-19 continues to impact the nation and I…
Nearly 400 eastern Idahoans have died with the disease since the start of the pandemic.
On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the worldwide daily case count had topped 1 million for the first time as the omicron variant has become widespread.
Mountain America Event Center
In May, the long-anticipated Idaho Falls event center, financed in large part by a voter-approved bed tax on hotel rooms and short-term rentals, held a groundbreaking ceremony. It is is set to be complete in September 2022.
The year saw several fundraising milestones for the facility, which now is known as the Mountain America Event Center. The 48,000-square-foot venue will hold up to 5,500 spectators for concerts, high school sports tournaments and a new Idaho Falls junior hockey team.
Golden Valley Natural, Bingham Healthcare and Blue Cross of Idaho all made significant donations this year to help bring the center closer to fruition. Their donations followed those made in late 2020 by Mountain America Credit Union, Teton Auto Group and PepsiCo and Pepsi distributor Admiral Beverages.
Brian Dripps sentenced in Dodge murder
It took 25 years but justice finally was served in the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
Brian Dripps, flanked by his defense attorneys James Archibald and Elisa Massoth, was sentenced to 20 years in this Tuesday, June 8, 2021 file…
In June, District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Brian Leigh Dripps, 55, of Caldwell, to a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison for the crimes.
Dripps was arrested in May 2019 after the Idaho Falls Police Department, working with genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, identified him as a suspect by using GEDMatch to test DNA recovered at the crime scene against those submitted by people looking for information on their ancestry.
Dripps arrest, conviction and sentencing came after Christopher Tapp had served 20 years in prison for the murder after he was convicted based on a false confession. Tapp was released from prison in 2017 as part of a plea agreement that dismissed the rape conviction, but kept the murder conviction on his record. He later was exonerated after Dripps' arrest and confession, in which he said he acted alone.
Wrongful Conviction Act
On March 5, Gov. Brad Little signed the Wrongful Conviction Act in the same courtroom where, 23 years earlier, Tapp was sentenced for a crime he did not commit.
Christopher Tapp shakes hands with state Sen. Doug Ricks and speaks with Gov. Brad Little after the signing of the Wrongful Conviction Act at …
State Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, sponsored the bill, which was inspired by Tapp's exoneration.
In June, Idaho officials approved payments of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to two men -- Charles Fain and Tapp -- who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit.
Tapp is suing the city of Idaho Falls.
Under the Wrongful Conviction Act, if a wrongfully convicted person receives a reward or settlement in a civil lawsuit, the amount they receive from the state is reduced by the amount they won in the lawsuit.
Bingham Sheriff Craig Rowland
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has thus far resisted widespread calls for his resignation after a November incident in which he reportedly pointed a gun at the head of a woman who was chaperoning a church youth group and told her he was going to shoot her. He also reportedly pointed a gun at the passenger seat where two of the teen girls sat.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland
Rowland, 62, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault but he continues to serve as the county's elected sheriff.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Attorney General’s Office, Rowland made disparaging comments about Native Americans when interviewed, attributing his reaction to concerns "drunk Indians" would come to his home.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers are among those who've called for Rowland's resignation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 26 in the Bingham County Courthouse.
Vallow/Daybell saga continues
More than two years after 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow went missing from their Rexburg home, the murder case against their mother Lori Vallow and Vallow's husband Chad Daybell continues at a frustratingly slow pace and is no closer to conclusion.
The children's remains were found buried on Daybell’s property in Salem in June 2020 and since then both Vallow and Daybell have been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the children and with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for working together to kill Tammy Daybell, Daybell's first wife.
The Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office in Arizona has charged Vallow with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the 2019 death of her former husband Charles Vallow.
In May, District Judge Steven Boyce ordered a stay on the criminal cases against Vallow after a psychological evaluation found she was incompetent to stand trial.
In October, the Idaho Supreme Court officially ruled that the jury trial in Chad Daybell’s case will be moved to Ada County. In December, Boyce set Daybell's trial to begin Jan. 9, 2023. Also in December, Vallow's attorney Mark Means was disqualified from representing her after Boyce ruled he had a conflict of interest in the case.