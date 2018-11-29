Pastel teal mailbox with stack of love letters

The U.S. Postal Service urges Idahoans to mail early when shipping to service members in foreign countries. 

USPS expects to deliver, between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail, according to a news release. 

Deadlines to ship overseas are fast approaching. 

"Ensuring those serving in the nation's armed forces and diplomatic service receive their holiday mail in time is a priority for the Postal Service, which encourages customers to mail early," the release said. 

USPS is offering special deals and providing tips for making sure packages are delivered on time. 

Customers can order a free Military Care Kit, which includes several flat rate boxes, Prioirity Mail tape, customs forms and mailing labels. 

Also, when shipping large Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes to military addresses, customers will receive a $1.50 discount. 

For information on packing, addressing and shipping items to service members (including diplomats), visit usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm.

Holiday shipping deadlines are as follows:

Holiday military shipping deadlines 

Dec. 4, Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan

Dec. 11, Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to all other Military addresses

Dec. 18, USPS Priority Mail Express to Military Addresses (except Iraq and Afghanistan)

Holiday International Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 1, Priority Mail International to Africa, Central and South America

Dec. 8, Priority Mail International to all other countries

Dec. 15, Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central and South America

Dec. 18-20, Global Express Guaranteed depending on country

Holiday Domestic Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 14, USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 20, First-Class letters and packages

Dec. 20, Priority Mail

Dec. 22, Priority Mail Express

