The United States Postal Service will suspend most of its services, including deliveries, on Wednesday for the National Day of Mourning for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night.
“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5,” the USPS wrote in a statement.
The suspension of services will mean Post Register subscribers who receive their papers through the mail won't receive their Wednesday papers until Thursday.