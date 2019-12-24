When Stefan Bateman came in to work at 6:15 in the morning on Friday, there was a stack of unsorted mail waiting for him.
His space was one of the two dozen metal cubicles in the cavernous back space of the United States Postal Service headquarters in Idaho Falls, each dedicated to a different rural route. A paper sign hanging from his cubicle told him the stack contained 2,589 letters — a slower day for this time of year, Bateman said.
“That doesn’t include the magazines and catalogs and ads and packages that come through. It’s just the letters,” Bateman said.
November and December are always the busiest time of year for the Postal Service. In November, the USPS estimated that it would deliver more than 20 million packages per day through the end of the year. For the week leading up to Christmas Eve, the estimate jumped to more than 28 million.
By this point, Bateman knows how to handle the high demands of the holiday season. He has been working full-time for the Post Office for 11 years and worked as a substitute driver for five years before that. His daily trip covers 850 homes in the suburbs south of Sunnyside and a handful of homes further out of town. He said he feels the importance that each delivery means to the recipient, even if it means working 12-hour days in the lead-up to Christmas.
“You’ll see people work overtime and make multiple trips to make sure every package gets delivered. It feels necessary when you think every box is going to be a kid’s present on Christmas morning,” Bateman said.
He and the other delivery people spend their mornings sorting the mail into hundreds of slots, each representing a home on their route. Once they were all sorted, the mail was taken back out of the slots, rubber-banded together into bundles to keep homes that share slots in a “cluster mailbox” grouped together and loaded into trays to move into the truck.
It took Bateman nearly four hours to finish sorting the mail and loading it into his truck. When he was finished, there were five trays of letters waiting in the front left of the truck and dozens of packages strewn through the back, with an order only he understood. Another delivery driver had taken the majority of Bateman’s packages for the day so a Post Register reporter would have room to sit in the back.
“Every day is going to be totally packed full, that is pretty common this time of year. You really feel like one of Santa’s elves helping with his deliveries,” Bateman said.
Bateman graduated from Utah State University with a fine arts degree and started selling paintings. While some of his paintings sold from galleries in Idaho and Jackson, Wyo., he realized that needed a more stable income and began working as a substitute driver for the Idaho Falls Post Office branch.
Early on he was moved between routes whenever the main driver was out sick or needed extra help and he came close to crashing his vehicle for the first time.
“I didn’t have snow chains on and I slipped off the road into a potato field. I thought I was going to tip the truck over but I was able to stop it and drive back onto the road,” Bateman said.
His main route is a lot more suburban and less dangerous, apart from one instance he had with an angry dog. Most of the deliveries are to “cluster mailboxes” that cover a dozen or more homes. Once he finishes those, only 77 of the 850 homes on his route require dropping off the mail at the curb or the front door.
Bateman has gotten to know some of the people he delivers to pretty well. One stop on his route is the home of a 97-year-old woman who can’t get to her mailbox, so he delivers to her front door and talks to her for a few minutes every day. Another stop on his route belongs to one of his supervisors. After delivering to the same people for more than a decade, he said that he feels like a part of people’s lives.
“There are some people who can get the letters to the right people even if they’ve changed addresses. ‘Oh, I remember that this person used to live here on my route but now they live over here,’” Bateman said.
Even in the neighborhoods where he doesn’t deliver to the front door, Bateman will run into residents. As he pulls up to one set of boxes Friday morning, a young man jogs out from one of the homes to pick up the mail. They talk for a few minutes before Bateman gives him the mail and he jogs back home.
Bateman said that he enjoys the work, even as the repetitive movements hurt his arm and he drives around with no time for his heater to kick in between stops. He likes being on his feet in the morning and driving around for the rest of the day. He likes sharing Christmas cookies with the other delivery people on breaks. And he likes playing a role in the holiday season for other families.
“My kids will be home from school for a snow day but I’ll still be out there. There’s no stopping the mail, especially for Christmas, you just have to figure out how to get it done,” Bateman said.